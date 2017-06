A potentially dangerous military escalation is underway above Syria after U.S.-backed forces shot down a Syrian fighter jet.

Russia, Syria's closest ally, is now vowing to treat all U.S. planes in that part of Syrian airspace as targets.

Syria has been testing the U.S. with a series of provocative moves, escalating an already tense relationship between the U.S. and Russia, despite the shared goal of defeating ISIS.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2tGDfEm