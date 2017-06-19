Ex-Bandits star Jackson still wants to play in the NFL - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Ex-Bandits star Jackson still wants to play in the NFL

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Former Sioux City Bandits running back Fred Jackson still wants to play in the NFL at age 36.
Fred Jackson was 26 when he finally made it to the NFL. Now at 36, the former Sioux City Bandits running back still isn't ready to retire.

Jackson will show off his skills during the Spring League Showcase next month in California. Last year, 19 players were invited to NFL mini-camps after playing in the Spring League.

Jackson played eight seasons for the Buffalo Bills and spent 2015 with the Seattle Seahawks. He has over 8,000 career rushing and receiving yards in the NFL.

Jackson played for the Bandits in '04 and '05.

