Another pleasant day ahead before storm chances return

We started the week on a pleasant note with partly cloudy skies and temperatures right near average in the low 80s.



Humidity was also low making it a nearly perfect day to be outside.



Otherwise it will be a quiet night with mostly clear skies and lows in the mid 50s similar to last night.



Tuesday will be another pleasant day with plenty of sunshine and low humidity.



Highs will continue our warming trend as we finish a few degrees above Monday.



A slight chance for thunderstorms moves in Tuesday night as our next front starts to push in.



Humidity will be higher on Wednesday and highs will top out near 90 degrees.



By the late afternoon we have a chance to spark some storms.



Some of those could be strong to severe.



This will be something to keep an eye on as we get closer.



Thursday we see another small chance for some thunderstorms before the system moves east.



Friday and Saturday we'll be below average for our highs as we top out in the low to mid 70s with chances for showers each day.