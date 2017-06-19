Arnolds Park condo fire causes more than $250,000 in damage

We now know the cause of a fire Friday that extensively damaged part of a Arnolds Park condominium complex.

The Arnolds Park-Okoboji Fire Chief says unattended cooking was the probable cause.

Firefighters were called to West Oaks Resort shortly after 1:00 p.m. Friday.

They quickly put the fire out in a ground level unit.

However, firefighter had to knock out some ceilings and walls to make sure the fire didn't spread.

No one got hurt.

But, crews evacuated the building as a precaution.

The estimated damage to 6 units between $250,000 and $300,000.

Story from KUOO Radio:

We now know the cause of a fire Friday that extensively damaged about six units in an Arnolds Park condominium complex.

Arnolds Park-Okoboji Fire Chief Chris Yungbluth says unattended cooking was the probable cause. Firefighters were called to West Oaks Resort shortly after 1:00 pm Friday. Upon arriving they found heavy smoke coming from the front door of a ground level unit. Crews entered the unit and found the fire burning in a kitchen area. They quickly put it out, then ventilated smoke from the unit in which the fire started, as well as from some adjoining ones.

No injuries were reported, but Yungbluth says they had to evacuate the building as a precaution.

He says the layout of the building posed some special challenges for firefighters, adding they had to knock out some ceilings and walls to make sure the fire hadn't spread.

Yungbluth says two to three families were displaced by the fire.

Damage was estimated at somewhere between $250,000 and $300,000.

Firefighters were on the scene some two-and-a-half hours.

The Milford Fire Department was also called for assistance.

