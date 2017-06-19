Morningside football team scores with "Camp Imagination"

Morningside College gave some school kids a look at what it's like to play college on Monday.

Morningside assistant coach Ryan Coleman and wide receiver Connor Niles stopped by the Mary J. Teglia House's Camp Imagination today to play games and teach some football skills.

The day clinic gives kids a chance to look at what teamwork means, while also getting to take a break from daily classes the camp offers.

Older kids got to learn how to throw a football and learn drills, and younger students were able to play classic games like duck-duck-goose and tag with college athletes.

"Understand that we are a community, everybody, and, you know what you can have fun and you can learn a lot from other people by just being around them, and even while playing games and, you know, learning a few things, and having some fun," said Ryan Coleman.

The clinic is also a great chance for players and coaches to get back to their roots when they played football as kids.

Coleman says he hopes the students got to learn a lot while also making some friends.