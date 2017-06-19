Nebraska Game and Parks offering online boater education - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nebraska Game and Parks offering online boater education

Posted:
LINCOLN, NE (KTIV) -

With summer in full swing, more people are hitting lakes and rivers for some boating fun. 

So to keep people safe, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is offering online boating education. 

Students can take the course through Outdoor Nebraska's website, as well as a traditional classroom setting. 

The courses teach students how to safely operate a motorized boat, covering everything from navigation to state laws. 

