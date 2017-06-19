"The Longest Day of Golf" benefits the Alzheimer's Association

People from all around Siouxland came to the Dakota Dunes Country Club today to participate in The Longest Day of Golf.

Proceeds from the event go towards the Alzheimer's Association, which provides care and support to those with Alzheimer's disease while also fighting for a cure.

By playing from dawn until dusk, golfers are reminded of the struggle those with dementia face every day.

"The longest day, you do something from dawn to dusk, in honor of someone with Alzheimer's or a caregiver. And we started at 5:45 AM, and we'll finish tonight at 9 PM, so it's a good match," said Karen Douthitt.

The summer solstice takes place on Wednesday..and the golfers out today are braving the almost 17 hour day by playing upwards of hundreds of holes of golf.

For those who don't have the time to play for over half a day, they could donate by check in person, or online.