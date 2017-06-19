Man narrowly escapes tree that falls onto house

Severe thunderstorms pushed through New York City Monday afternoon with strong winds and heavy downpours for the evening commute.



Surrounding suburban areas in New Jersey were also hit hard with many downed trees reported.



One resident, Thomas Bushnauskas, was given a scare when a tree fell onto his house just a few feet away from where he was sleeping.



"I was asleep in my room when I heard a loud bang and crash and my room is actually right next to where the tree fell in. And it impaled right into my bedroom, like I see three branches poking through." said Thomas Bushnauskas.



The storms also produced frequent lightning and hail.



Airports in the region saw flights delayed for several hours.