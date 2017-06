A motorcyclist crashed just before 9 p.m. Monday night at the intersection of Tri-View Ave. and Hamilton Blvd.

Police officers say the the motorcyclist and driver of the other vehicle were both headed northbound just past Tri-View Avenue.

Police say the driver of the vehicle switched lanes in front of the motorcyclist, which caused the man to swerve and fall off his motorcycle.

Police say the motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.