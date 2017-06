The Sioux City Fire Department is helping to keep kids safe and cool this summer

Today the department held their very first Hydrant Party at 9th and Iowa Streets in Sioux City.

The streets were entirely blocked off and the hydrant was flowing as kids and their families enjoyed the 'cool' party.

Firefighters even offered rig tours and fire safety information.

Throughout the summer the department will pick different locations on random days for future hydrant parties.