Sac City man falls off bridge into Raccoon River

A Sac City man was airlifted to a Sioux City hospital after falling off a bridge into the Raccoon River yesterday.
The Sac County Sheriff's office says 48-year old Brad Blum was sitting on the rail of a bridge around 5-30 last night near Sac City when he fell backwards into the river.
Blum was taken to Loring Hospital in Sac City before being airlifted to a hospital in Sioux City.
In December, the Sioux City Community School District announced changes to its talented and gifted program.
KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)
News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com