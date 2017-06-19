Sac City man falls off bridge into Raccoon River

A Sac City man was airlifted to a Sioux City hospital after falling off a bridge into the Raccoon River yesterday.

The Sac County Sheriff's office says 48-year old Brad Blum was sitting on the rail of a bridge around 5-30 last night near Sac City when he fell backwards into the river.

Blum was taken to Loring Hospital in Sac City before being airlifted to a hospital in Sioux City.

