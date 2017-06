Three kids playing with lighters are to blame for vandalism at a school park in northwest Iowa.

The Sac County Sheriff is investigating the incident at the school in Odebolt on Friday.

Three boys between the ages of 7 and 11 started woodchips on fire under a plastic slide.

The fire got out of control and the playground equipment caught fire.

The blaze caused between $70,000 and $80,000 worth of damage.

The sheriff says charges are pending in the case.