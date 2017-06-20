Sunny and pleasant today, big changes for our Wednesday

Another pleasant day is on tap across the viewing area us we'll still be under the influence of NW flow. This means lower humidity for us once again as well as ample amounts of sunshine. High pressure will continue to hold strong through the day but it begins to move east later on tonight and this will allow our next system to move in. This one will bear watching as it looks to bring more severe weather to the area. A warm front will lift through the region and this will bring the heat and humidity back to Siouxland. Highs look to rise into the lower 90s tomorrow afternoon along with much higher dew points. Storms chances will be increasing throughout the day with our best shot at severe weather later on in the afternoon hours.

The main concerns as this front swings in will be the damaging winds and hail but some isolated tornadoes will be possible, especially near and along the warm frontal boundary. We'll have lingering storm chance into our Thursday as well with again a couple strong to severe storms possible. Hail and damaging winds will be the main threats. Temperatures start too cool drastically behind the front with high only in the 70s Friday into Monday. Conditions continue to remain unsettled Friday into the weekend with the shower chances sticking with us as another system moves in. High pressure then takes back over Sunday into next week with highs gradually warming back into the 80s by Tuesday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer