Tropical storm warning issued for Louisiana's Gulf Coast - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Tropical storm warning issued for Louisiana's Gulf Coast

Posted:
NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center
MIAMI (AP) -

A tropical storm warning has been issued for a section of Louisiana's coast as a weather system approaches from the Gulf of Mexico.
   
The warning is in effect from Cameron, Louisiana, to Intracoastal City.
   
The system's maximum sustained winds early Tuesday are near 40 mph (64 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says some slight strengthening is possible before the system reaches the coast, either late Wednesday or Wednesday night.
   
As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, the system is centered about 305 miles (490 kilometers) south-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River and is moving northwest near 8 mph (13 kph).
   
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Bret is moving along South America's northern coast. Its maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (64 kph) with weakening expected to begin later in the day. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.