Trump administration faces foreign policy challenges and several domestic investigations

The Trump Administration is facing a trio of new foreign-policy challenges today.

The death of 22-year-old Otto Warmbier - unconscious after a year imprisoned in North Korea - is prompting tough talk from President Trump. "It's a brutal regime - but we'll be able to handle it," said the President.

Handling that, plus new conflict with Russia. They literally hung up the phone on the U.S. - dismantling a hotline - after our military shot down a Syrian jet.

Russia's now promising to target U.S. warplanes. "I doubt very much the Russians will shoot at a manned American aircraft," said Michael O'Hanlon of the Brookings Institution.

The Pentagon doesn't seem worried. "Our forces have the capability to take care of themselves," said Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Joseph Dunford.

Tomorrow trump son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner heads to Jerusalem and Ramallah, taking the first steps to broker peace between the Israelis and Palestinians.

Israel - Russia - North Korea. "Any administration has to be able to walk and chew gum at same time," said Former. Senior Director, Nat'l Security Council, Ned Price.

A full plate for this new administration.

Not to mention conflict over Russia back home, with two public hearings here tomorrow.

Tracie Potts, NBC News.