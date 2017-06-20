Tri-state crop report

Iowa crop report:

Warm and windy weather with spotty thunderstorms prevailed across Iowa during the week ending June 18, 2017, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Those isolated storms left some farmers assessing crop damage from strong winds and hail. Statewide there were 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork. Activities for the week included cutting hay, spraying herbicides, nitrogen side-dressing, and re-planting.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 5 percent very short, 22 percent short, 71 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus. Southwestern Iowa reported the highest levels of topsoil moisture with 96 percent adequate to surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 3 percent very short, 15 percent short, 79 percent adequate and 3 percent surplus. Only the northeast and southwest corners of the State saw an increase in subsoil moisture. Many reports mentioned the need for timely rain.

Seventy-eight percent of the corn crop was rated in good to excellent condition. Soybean emergence reached 92 percent, 5 days behind last year but 4 days ahead of average. Soybean condition rated 74 percent good to excellent. Oats headed reached 67 percent this week, 4 days behind last year. Oat condition rated 77 percent good to excellent.

The first cutting of alfalfa hay reached 94 percent complete this week and second cutting has begun in many areas. Hay condition remained 83 percent good to excellent. Pasture condition decreased slightly to 69 percent good to excellent. Some livestock stress was reported as a result of the heat.



Nebraska crop report:

For the week ending June 18, 2017, temperatures averaged four to eight degrees above normal across a majority of the State, with the exception of the panhandle, where temperatures were near normal, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.



Rainfall averaged one to two inches in the eastern half of the State, and the northwestern part of the panhandle. The rest of the State remained dry.



Severe wind storms passed through eastern counties on Friday evening. There were reports of damage to trees, equipment, and farm buildings.



There were 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 6 percent very short, 31 short, 61 adequate, and 2 surplus.



Subsoil moisture supplies rated 3 percent very short, 22 short, 74 adequate, and 1 surplus.



Field Crops Report: Corn condition rated 1 percent very poor, 3 poor, 18 fair, 66 good, and 12 excellent. Soybean condition rated 1 percent very poor, 4 poor, 23 fair, 65 good,



South Dakota crop report:

Showers have brought some relief to South Dakota farmers, but much of the state remains dry.



The U.S. Department of Agriculture says showers and thunderstorms early last week brought much-needed rainfall to parts of South Dakota. But precipitation in many areas of the state remains below normal for the year.



More than half of South Dakota's topsoil moisture supplies are rated short or very short.



Half of the state's winter wheat crop is rated poor or very poor while more than half of the spring wheat is in poor or very poor condition. A third of the oats crop is rated poor or very poor.



Sunflower plantings have reached 92 percent, compared with 78 percent last year and well ahead of the five-year average of 69 percent.

