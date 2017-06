A dust storm leads to a fatal multi-vehicle crash in New Mexico Monday.

"Dramatic video out of New Mexico. A deadly multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 10. This is near the border of Arizona. Authorities say high winds kicked up and created a dust storm that led to this. Several people killed. Many others seriously hurt."

New Mexico state police say the accident involved 18 commercial vehicles and seven cars.

The exact number of deaths has not been released.