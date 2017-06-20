6 practical tips for firework use

The State Fire Marshal of Iowa provides practical advice for firework use:

1. Read the label: Each firework should give directions about the proper use of the device and the description of how it should perform, so read the label and follow the directions.



2. Avoid aerial rockets in populated areas: The direction of travel may change after setting off the device and could injure people or set buildings on fire.



3. Keep fountains away from buildings: Fountains stay in one place, but they can shoot upward in the air and set buildings on fire.



4. Talk with your neighbors before using fireworks: The noise of fireworks may disturb neighbors who have Post Traumatic Stress Injuries, and often frighten animals, so talk with your neighbors before setting off the fireworks.



5. Never point fireworks at others: If the firework goes off early or goes in an unintended direction, it can hurt people nearby.



6. Never use illegal fireworks: Devices with higher levels of explosives are extremely dangerous, so never use items known as M-80, M-100, silver salute, blockbuster, or quarterpounder.

Sales of consumer fireworks are allowed between June 1 and July 8 each year, and from December 10 to January 3. Temporary stands can be used for consumer fireworks sales between June 13 and July 8.

In Sioux City, the police department said fireworks can only be used from June 25 through July 4th - 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. (11 p.m. on July 1,2, and 4th)

December 30 through Jan 1 - 1 pm to 10 p.m. (12:30 a.m. on Jan 1 and immediate Sat/Sun before)

You may not discharge fireworks on City Property.

Discharging fireworks from city property will face a $500 fine, individuals discharging fireworks after hours face fines from $250 to $500.

You must be 18 or older or under parental supervision.

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office said in unincorporated areas of the County, fireworks can be used from June 24 - July 6. Fireworks can also be used December 24 - January 3. The use times are from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the hours are extended to 11 p.m. on weekends immediately prior to and after the 4th of July and the 4th of July.

The sheriff's office said residents that live in incorporated areas, they recommend people to check with the governing body to see if there are restrictions in place for the area.