Summer is finally arriving!

It sure has felt like Summer, in terms of our weather, over the past few weeks but it will be official as of 11:24 tonight Central Daylight Time. The Summer Solstice as it's known will occur today into tomorrow across the United States marking the longest day of the year in terms of our daylight. It's all the point where the sun is highest in the sky. The days will get shorter and shorter from here on out until we get to the Fall Equinox later on in the year.