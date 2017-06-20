Raid reveals large collection of Nazi artifacts in Argentina

Argentine authorities believe they have found the biggest collection of Nazi artifacts in the country's history including a bust relief of Adolf Hitler and even a macabre medical device used to measure head size.



The find was made in recent days when a police raid revealed the stash in a hidden room in a house near Argentina's capital.



Some 75 objects were found in a collector's home in a suburb north of Buenos Aires and authorities say they suspect they are originals that belonged to high-ranking Nazis in Germany during World War II.



Among the disturbing items were toys that Bullrich said would have been used to indoctrinate children, a large statue of the Nazi eagle above a swastika, a Nazi hourglass and a box of harmonicas.



Police say one of the most-compelling pieces of evidence of the historical importance of the find is a photo negative of Hitler holding a magnifying glass similar to those found in the boxes.



Authorities did not identify the collector who remains free but under investigation by a federal judge.



Police are trying to determine how the artifacts entered Argentina.