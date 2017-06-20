Raid reveals large collection of Nazi artifacts in Argentina - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Raid reveals large collection of Nazi artifacts in Argentina

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Argentine authorities believe they have found the biggest collection of Nazi artifacts in the country's history including a bust relief of Adolf Hitler and even a macabre medical device used to measure head size.

The find was made in recent days when a police raid revealed the stash in a hidden room in a house near Argentina's capital.

Some 75 objects were found in a collector's home in a suburb north of Buenos Aires and authorities say they suspect they are originals that belonged to high-ranking Nazis in Germany during World War II.

Among the disturbing items were toys that Bullrich said would have been used to indoctrinate children, a large statue of the Nazi eagle above a swastika, a Nazi hourglass and a box of harmonicas.

Police say one of the most-compelling pieces of evidence of the historical importance of the find is a photo negative of Hitler holding a magnifying glass similar to those found in the boxes.

Authorities did not identify the collector who remains free but under investigation by a federal judge.

Police are trying to determine how the artifacts entered Argentina.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.