HealthBeat 4: Preventing breaks, tears, and strains

Breaks, tears and strains are common in physical-contact sports.

But they also can happen in your typical day-to-day physical activities.

Wellness Specialist, Natalie Olorundami-Hughes says that one of the most important things you want to do before you start any type of exercise is making sure your body is prepared.

"The worst thing you can do for your body is to just jump out there, and get into action, without really stretching the muscles first" says Wellness Specialist, Natalie Olorundami-Hughes.

That stretching should be any where from 5-10 minutes, or whenever you feel your body is ready to go.

In the case that you do have severe pain, swelling, or numbness from an injury, it's important to follow the RICE Method.

Rest- give the injured area time to heal.

Ice- Apply an ice pack for up to 20 minutes at a time.

Compression- Wrap the area with an elastic bandage.

Elevation- If possible, keep the injured area above the level of your heart.

It is crucial to follow the RICE method to prevent reoccurring injuries in the same location.

"If you don't kind of go through that regiment of what you should do to take care of an injury, then you are going to be more likely to hurt something again because it wasn't necessarily healed" says Olorundami-Hughes.

