Attempted fireworks theft in Sioux City

With fireworks now being legally sold in Iowa, Siouxlanders are anxious to get their hands on them, so much so, that they attempted to steal them.

A break-in at the Iowa Fireworks Co. took place over the weekend. The criminals cut a hole in the tent at the location on Gordon Drive.

However, they cut the canvas for entry but it was a regular tent and the bottom just lifts up.

The attempted burglars were also in for another surprise.

"A tent, this tent is not a secured structure or building, fireworks don't stay in here overnight. they are locked away in a container, said Travis McDermott, Iowa Fireworks Co.

The criminals only got away with a box of firing tubes.