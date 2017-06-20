Attempted fireworks theft in Sioux City - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Attempted fireworks theft in Sioux City

Posted:
By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(KTIV) -

With fireworks now being legally sold in Iowa, Siouxlanders are anxious to get their hands on them, so much so, that they attempted to steal them.

A break-in at the Iowa Fireworks Co. took place over the weekend. The criminals cut a hole in the tent at the location on Gordon Drive.

However, they cut the canvas for entry but it was a regular tent and the bottom just lifts up. 

The attempted burglars were also in for another surprise.

"A tent, this tent is not a secured structure or building, fireworks don't stay in here overnight. they are locked away in a container, said Travis McDermott, Iowa Fireworks Co. 

The criminals only got away with a box of firing tubes. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.