Super Bowl 52 committee wants Siouxlanders to visit Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium will be the site of Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis is getting set to be the site of the biggest football game of the year and a special committee is trying to get fans to flock in from all over, including right here in Siouxland.

In less than one year, U.S. Bank Stadium has hosted plenty of top-tier events. None will compare to what's coming in February, Super Bowl 52.

"We hope to host a million people," said Michael Howard of the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee.

Howard is part of a group out to convince fans to make the trip of a lifetime.

"We really hope to cater to Minnesotans and folks that are in driving distance," said Howard. "If you're a football fan, this is an incredibly unique opportunity to come make your own Super Bowl memory."

The Committee's main event will be the 10-Day Bold North Festival, which will feature a number of activities for football fans even if they don't have a ticket to the game.

"Anything you can imagine in terms of interactive experiences for families and for football fans. A lot of football fun, and fun in the outdoors. We're hoping people will enjoy that we're a unique city to host a Super Bowl.

And if you want to be even more involved, the committee can make that happen too.

"We are recruiting 10-thousand volunteers to help be that welcoming face to our one million visitors as they come to town," said Howard. "So far, we actually already have almost 100 folks from Iowa that have signed up to volunteer, and we're still recruiting more."

So, if you're a Siouxlander thinking about a winter getaway, consider a "super-sized" trip up north.

"It's pretty rare that a northern city gets to host a Super Bowl," said Howard. "So to have something like this, a half-day's drive away, we want to make sure people know about the opportunities and start thinking about planning a trip now."

Super Bowl 52 is on February 4th, on KTIV. For more information go to https://www.mnsuperbowl.com/