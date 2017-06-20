5 more days until residents can set off fireworks in Sioux City - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

5 more days until residents can set off fireworks in Sioux City

Posted:
By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(KTIV) -

When it comes to Fireworks, safety is a big concern. Although you can buy your fireworks here in Iowa now, you cannot set them off just yet, you have to wait 5 more days. 

Fireworks are allowed only from June 25 until July 4th. ending at 10pm that night. Being careful at all times should be a top priority. Nurses at Unity Point Hospital say they see about 20-30 burn cases every 4th of July holiday.

"Sometimes with injuries time is of the essence, so for immediate attention call 9-1-1,  For a small burn you can run it under some cool water and then seek attention from your family doctor," said Aftan Phipps, Nurse, Unity Point St. Lukes Hospital. 

 If you are found setting them off before June 25 you can be fined $500. Fireworks are also not allowed on city property, that fine can be between $250-$500.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.