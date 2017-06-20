Solheim Cup comes to Iowa in August

Men's golf has the Ryder Cup. In 1990, women's golf created the Solheim Cup, which features the U-S against Europe. This year the event is in Iowa.

The Solheim Cup is played every other year and the Des Moines Golf and Country Club will be the host course in August. Team USA won in dramatic comeback fashion in 2015 in Germany.

Ticket sales are at record clip with 71% of sales coming outside of Iowa, with purchases from every state and overseas. There are no 'quiet' signs and cheering is encouraged.

"Golf is kind of dull," U.S. captain Juli Inkster said. "I mean, it is. And everybody has to be quiet and hush hush. On the first tee, you have Europe singing songs, the United States singing songs. We encourage the crowd to come out, cheer, hoopla."

"The crazier that the fans are and the more fun that they're having, it falls over into us," said Jessica Korda. "We're out there, we might hit a shot and you might see us fist pumping and yelling. It's something we won't be doing at a regular golf tournament."

The Solheim Cup is August 14-20.