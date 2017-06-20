CENTSABLE HEALTH: Cook once, eat twice - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

CENTSABLE HEALTH: Cook once, eat twice

Posted:
By Jennifer Lenzini, Multimedia News Producer
Pork tenderloin (cook 2), brown rice, green beans & pork Caesar sandwiches with salad
Grilled salmon, brown rice, broccoli & salmon salad, whole grain roll
BBQ chicken breast, baked beans, watermelon & BBQ chicken pizza, salad
Burgers, chips, vegetables& hamburger burrito with cheese and vegetables 
 
Benefits of family meals:

 Better academic performance
 Higher self-esteem
 Greater sense of resilience
 Lower risk of substance abuse
 Lower risk of teen pregnancy
 Lower risk of depression
 Lower likelihood of developing eating disorders
 Lower rates of obesity

