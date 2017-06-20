Future of a Jefferson, South Dakota police officer discussed next month

The future of a Jefferson, South Dakota police officer who pleaded no contest to a pair of charges will be discussed next month by the city council.

38-year old Melvin Engel Jr. pleaded no contest to DUI and simple assault in Union County Court last week.

Engel Jr. is currently on unpaid leave from the Jefferson Police Department.

The charges are from an incident on April 1 where an off-duty Engel Jr. pulled a gun out and pointed it at a person following an after-bar party.

The city council meeting will be July 3 at 7 p.m. at the city hall in Jefferson.