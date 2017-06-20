ABC attorneys continue to question top BPI official in court

Tuesday, lawyers for ABC News cross-examined a top BPI official in the $1.9-billion defamation trial in Union County, South Dakota.

ABC attorney Dane Butswinkas continued his cross-examination of Rich Jochum, who has been with BPI since 2002.

Butswinkas referenced a series of emails between ABC and Jochum and other meat officials.

One of those emails came from Brian Hartman, a producer at ABC News, to Jochum before ABC's first story aired in March 2012.

The email said that ABC would be airing a story on Lean Finely Textured Beef and would like to speak with Jochum beforehand.

In court Jochum said he responded through email with a Food Safety news article but decided not to call Hartman before the story.

"Mr. Hartman responded to your email. He says thanks. I've seen this. Right?" said Butswinkas.

"Yes." said Jochum.

"And, then he says will anyone at BPI be available to speak with us. Right?" said Butswinkas.

"I see that." said Jochum.

"And, I take it you never called him on March 6th?" said Butswinkas.

"No I didn't." said Jochum.

In court, the defense also presented some articles published before ABC New reports on LFTB that aired in March 2012.

Butswinkas referenced two New York Times articles from 2009.

He read part of one of the articles in court that was published on December 31st referencing LFTB.

"Another department microbiologist Gerald Zirstein called the processed beef 'pink slime' in a 2002 email message to colleagues and said I do not consider the stuff to be ground beef and I consider allowing it to be in ground beef to be a form of fraudulent labeling. You see that?" said Butswinkas,

"Yes, I see that." said Jochum.

"That's very similar to what appears in the ABC reports. Isn't it?" said Butswinkas.

"It's different." said Jochum.

The jury was sent home early for the counsels and judge to decide on jury instructions related to articles presented in court.

The judge wants to make sure the jury knows just because an article is presented doesn't mean the information in the article is either true or false.

The prosecution will have an opportunity to redirect questions at Jochum once the defense completes their cross-examination.