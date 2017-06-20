Program teaches children about dangers of playing with fire

A fire in the Riverside neighborhood started by a child playing with lighter destroyed a home.

But, what happens to the children who start fires?

"The Juvenile Intervention Program is a program where either a kid who started a fire in a house fire or was referred by the court services," says Deputy Fire Marshal Joe Rodriguez.

Each child who attends the program learns the dangers that come with playing with fire.

"A child doesn't really know the consequences of playing with fire. Even if you didn't intend to use to start the fire and it just got out of control, they don't understand the consequences behind the legal system and also how it effects the whole community and how it effects them if they get burned," says Rodriguez.

A child that goes through the course gets an education based specifically on them.

"It's tailored to that individual and sometimes we'll meet from three to four times during a month period at their schedule just to make sure that we find the needs of the program for that child to try to change their play behavior" says Rodriguez.

Children in the program range from ages 3 to 16.

"So, obviously we have to base our teachings upon the age group and how long our lessons are. Obviously I can't spend an hour with a five year old, six year old, where a 16 year old might be able to take that long in those areas. So, it's tailored to that individual" says Rodriguez.

The course can go over the four week mark until the child understands the dangers completely.