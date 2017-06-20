Several chances for strong to severe storms over next couple of days

Tuesday was another nice day with plenty of sunshine though temperatures did push above average for much of the area as we topped out in the upper 80s to low 90s.



Low humidity stuck around so it didn't feel too bad out there but changes are on the way.



Southerly flow will kicks in overnight bringing warmer and more humid air into the region.



As we push into the late overnight and early morning hours we could see some storms push into our northern counties from the west.



These will have a chance of producing some hail and gusty winds.



They will also have a great impact on what happens later on Wednesday.



If clouds stick around in our northern counties the chance of developing storms there will decrease greatly.



Temperatures in that area would also be much cooler.



Otherwise it will be a hot and humid day with highs near 90 degrees.



By the early evening hours there will be a chance to spark off storms that could turn severe.



Those could contain large hail, strong winds and even a chance for a tornado or two.



Due to the previously mentioned potential for cloud cover to the north, the highest chance for those severe storms appears to be in our southern counties.



The strong storms could carry into the overnight hours with large hail and strong winds possible.



With the front stalled across Siouxland we'll have another chance for severe weather Thursday afternoon into the evening with large hail and damaging winds the main threats.



The front finally moves east Thursday night and leaves us with just a few spotty showers possible Friday and Saturday with much cooler temperatures in the low to mid 70s.