"Bing Blizzard" promotion put on ice in Siouxland

"Bing Blizzards" have been put on ice at least for now.

The frozen treat was suppose to be launched at Dairy Queens in the metro area starting Wednesday to benefit the Alzheimer's Association.

But, the local promotion has been suspended as the international corporation looks to make a larger launch of the "Bing Blizzard" throughout the Midwest.

A spokesperson says because some Dairy Queens hundreds of miles away requested the Palmer Candy Bing they will try and launch the blizzard sometime in the near future.

The blizzard will still benefit the Alzheimer's Association.

News release from DQ:

Siouxland Dairy Queen is regretfully suspending the Bing™ Blizzard promotion.

Due to a huge response of the Bing™ Blizzard, International Dairy Queen, Inc (IDQ) has asked Siouxland DQ to suspend their local promotion, as they review the Bing™ product and the regional market, for a potential launch of the Bing™ Blizzard in a greater magnitude through out the Midwest.

“IDQ has received a large number of inquiries from Dairy Queen restaurants hundreds of miles away from Sioux City requesting the Palmer Candy’s Bing™,” stated Ashley Schoenrock, Brand & Promotions Manager with Siouxland Dairy Queen. “It’s unfortunate for our fans and the Alzheimer’s Association that we have to suspend the Bing™ Blizzard promotion but we are very optimistic we will be able to launch Sioux City’s own Bing™ Blizzard very soon, still benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association.”

Previous story from KTIV from 6/19/17:

Siouxland Dairy Queen and Palmer’s Candy are teaming up for The Longest Day® event benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association®.



On Wednesday, June 21, all Sioux City, South Sioux City, and Sergeant Bluff Dairy Queen restaurants will be mixing up an exclusive, community inspired Bing™ Blizzard.



For every small Bing™ Blizzard sold from June 21 to the 30, one dollar will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Iowa Chapter.

“Dairy Queen is excited to bring Sioux City it’s very own Blizzard featuring the Palmer Candy’s Bing™ bar while helping the Alzheimer’s Association,” said DQ Regional Manager, Steve Hill. “We are fortunate to have Palmer’s Candy Co. in Sioux City and willing to partner with us for this great cause. When our fans try the Bing™ bar Blizzard, they will want to come back for more. It’s that good.”

Organizers said the Longest Day is a team event to raise funds and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association.



The event is held annually on the summer solstice, the duration of this sunrise-to-sunset event symbolizes the challenging journey of those living with the disease and their caregivers.

“We are thrilled to be partnering up with our local Dairy Queen’s to help raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease. Raising funds to further our support, care and research is a must and we are so grateful for Dairy Queen and Palmer’s Candy efforts in helping us do so,” stated Jeanne Steinkamp, Program Specialist with Alzheimer’s Association. “Hopefully the Twin Bing Blizzard can be a tradition that folks look forward to every June during Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month!”