District Associate Judge nominees identified in Woodbury County

News release from District Court Administrator in Woodbury County.

The magistrate nominating commission for Woodbury County met to nominate three area attorneys to be considered for the district associate judge position that is available as a result of the appointment of District Associate Judge Julie Schumacher to fill the district judge position created when District Judge Mary Jane Sokolovske retired.

The nominees include: David Dawson, Stephanie Forker-Parry and Amy Oetken.

District associate judges hear serious and aggravated misdemeanor cases, small claims, hospitalization cases as well as juvenile cases and civil suits for judgment of up to $10,000.

The district judges of the 3B judicial sub-district will meet and select one of the nominees to fill the position. District associate judges stand for a retention election a year after their appointment and at the end of their six-year term.

