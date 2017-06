Siouxland youngsters got some hands on learning Tuesday with the Sioux City Symphony.

About a dozen kids with Boys and Girls Club of Sioux City played in a drum circle.

They were center stage at the Orpheum Theater showing off their talents and learning how to work as a team.

They had a chance to learn about music from other parts of the world; including African, Indian and Latin.

The Symphony has been working with the Boys and Girls Club for the past several years.