SCPD creates "Safe Exchange Zone"

News release from the Sioux City Police Department:

The Sioux City Police Department is proud to announce the creation of a “Safe Exchange Zone”, where private purchase transactions may safely take place in full view of video surveillance camera and in a well lit area.

The “Safe Exchange Zone” is set up in the N.E. corner of the Wilbur Aalfs Public Library in the 400 block of 6th street. It is clearly marked and is free to use. There is a 15 minute limit and vehicles must be accompanied by a licensed operator.

The number of robberies or scams involving online transactions have been on the rise across the nation so it was important that the City of Sioux City establish it’s own “Safe Exchange Zone.”

The “Safe Exchange Zone” is designed to protect citizens from becoming victims of robberies, thefts, and scams associated with online transaction sites such as Craigslist, E-Bay and Facebook. This Zone will also provide parents a safer location to exchange children per custodial agreements and court orders. It is highly recommended that citizens not make these transactions alone if possible.

The popularity of online deals, whether you are buying, selling or trading, is not without it’s dangers. The Sioux City Police Department is here to make that exchange a safe one. With some simple tips and the use of the “Safe Exchange Zone”, you can make the online sale a safe and pleasant experience.

Some Tips:

Get the contact information from the buyer or seller, including a phone number

Let a friend or family member know about the transaction and when and where it will take place

Go with a friend or family member

Avoid secluded areas

Pick a public location, preferably in the daytime

Take a working cell phone in case you need to make an emergency call

Best bet: Use a safe exchange zone