Stone State Park unveils new camping cabin

A cabin in the woods.

But Stone State Park's prized possession is a lot more than just that.

"They put a lot of heart and soul into this cabin," said Friends of Stone State Park President Chris Garthright-Chwirka.

The old stone building at Stone State Park was built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps, and for a number of years it's been used as a restroom, but now, it's a full-fledged family cabin.

"It sat vacant for a number of years and we just wanted to find a purpose for it," said Stone State Park Ranger Kevin Pape. "Such a beautiful, little stone building, we wanted to make it into a cabin."

But Pape and the "Friends of Stone Park" didn't have the money or the resources to conduct the transformation themselves.

So they called for a bit of help.

"Started getting bids, starting working towards funding, see if we could get a MRHD grant," said Garthright-Chwirka.

Missouri River Historical Development and President Mark Monson decided to donate $10,000 toward the cabin.

"It has to show merit, it has to show it's going to be something good for the community and this really does," said MRHD President Mark Monson.

From there, the stone slabs were shifted into motion, and "Friends of Stone Park" worked to the bone to get the cabin ready for the summer season.

"They would spend many, many days here working on it, they gave it their all," said Garthright-Chwirka.

Over 400 hours of labor and $25,000 spent to create a weekend stay for a fun, family getaway.

"I like watching people's reactions that say, 'Wow, this is really neat. It's got a lot of character,'" said Garthright-Chwirka.

80 years' worth and plenty more to build on.

The cabin sleeps four, has heating and air conditioning, and a small kitchenette.

Visitors can rent the cabin starting June 22 for a two-night minimum for $35/night. To find out how to rent the cabin, call the park ranger at 712-255-4698, or visit here to rent a cabin now.