TRACKING: Severe storms possible Wednesday evening

After a couple, pleasant but warm days in Siouxland big changes are arriving as we step into the middle part of our week. A warm front is lifting through the region and this will allow southerly flow to take back over. This means a much more humid and even hotter day is on tap across the viewing area. Highs look to top out in the mid-90s later on this afternoon. Now as the cold front gets closer, that will increase our storm chances with the possibility of some strong to severe storms this afternoon into tonight. The primary concerns are the hail and the wind but a couple isolated tornadoes will be possible as well.

This frontal boundary doesn't push through fully until late in the day tomorrow so with that, we have another shot at some storms for our Thursday with some potentially strong to severe in the afternoon once again. Much cooler air then spills in behind the front with temperatures only climbing into the 70s Friday into next week. Lows will fall back towards 50° so the nights are looking a bit crisp through the weekend. Another system looks to move just to our south on Saturday but we'll keep the chance for a few showers during the daytime hours. High pressure then regains control through the latter half of the weekend heading into next week with temperatures rising back into the 80s come Tuesday.

Click here for Watches and Warnings.

Stay tuned to Storm Team 4 for the latest weather information on air and online.

LINK: Storm Track 4 Interactive Radar

If warranted, Watch Live Streaming coverage here: http://www.ktiv.com/category/197766/watch-live-on-ktivcom



On the go, download the Storm Team 4 Weather App for iOS and Android. (Note: Link only works on a smartphone.)

See more information about the Storm Team 4 Weather App here: http://www.ktiv.com/story/34044078/2016/12/13/download-the-storm-team-4-weather-app

Share your photos with us by emailing connect@ktiv.com.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer