Newborn sea lion pup on display at the Henry Doorly Zoo

A newborn California sea lion pup is the newest addition at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.



The Omaha World-Herald reports that the pup, currently on display, was born Saturday, and a contest to name it will be launched next week.



Zoo keepers will choose several possible names for the new pup. The options will be listed on the zoo's Facebook page. The vote begins Monday and ends July 3.



The winning name will be announced via Facebook Live on July 4.



California sea lions are usually found along the coastlines of the Pacific Northwest. Males weigh between 700 and 1,000 pounds. Females weigh between 200 and 250 pounds.



Fewer than a quarter of accredited zoos have sea lions on display.