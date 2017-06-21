President Trump visits eastern Iowa, rally set for tonight - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

President Trump visits eastern Iowa, rally set for tonight

Posted:
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -

President Donald Trump comes to eastern Iowa Wednesday.

The president is set to visit Cedar Rapids later today; he's expected to land just before 6 p.m.

President Trump will visit Kirkwood Community College, with a rally then scheduled for roughly 7 p.m. at the U.S. Cellular Center.

The White House has confirmed Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will join President Trump on a tour of Kirkwood Community College's agriculture program.

The president's visit was originally scheduled for June 1 but was postponed. President Trump's visit today is his first trip to Iowa since taking office. 

KTIV's sister station KWWL will be Live Streaming the event here: http://www.kwwl.com/category/195327/kwwl-live-streaming

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.