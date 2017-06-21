President Trump visits eastern Iowa, rally set for tonight

President Donald Trump comes to eastern Iowa Wednesday.



The president is set to visit Cedar Rapids later today; he's expected to land just before 6 p.m.



President Trump will visit Kirkwood Community College, with a rally then scheduled for roughly 7 p.m. at the U.S. Cellular Center.



The White House has confirmed Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will join President Trump on a tour of Kirkwood Community College's agriculture program.



The president's visit was originally scheduled for June 1 but was postponed. President Trump's visit today is his first trip to Iowa since taking office.



KTIV's sister station KWWL will be Live Streaming the event here: http://www.kwwl.com/category/195327/kwwl-live-streaming