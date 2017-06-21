Governor declares state of emergency for storm-damaged areas - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Governor declares state of emergency for storm-damaged areas

Storm damage in Bellevue Nebraska June 17, 2017. Photo by Stephanie Lowry. Storm damage in Bellevue Nebraska June 17, 2017. Photo by Stephanie Lowry.
Courtesy: NEMA - Bayard, Nebraska Courtesy: NEMA - Bayard, Nebraska
Courtesy: National Weather Service - Omaha Courtesy: National Weather Service - Omaha
Courtesy: National Weather Service - Omaha Courtesy: National Weather Service - Omaha
LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

Nebraska's governor has declared a state of emergency for storm-damaged areas of the state.

Tuesday's declaration by Gov. Pete Ricketts will let the state respond to local governments in the wake of storms that struck both ends of Nebraska last week.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency has said the agency is gathering information from emergency managers about damage in more than 30 counties.

The National Weather Service has reported that three tornadoes touched down in the Nebraska Panhandle last week and four tornadoes hit eastern Nebraska on Friday, spawned by a storm that carried howling straight-line winds and blinding rain as well.

 

