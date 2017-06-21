Ricketts to lead Nebraska trade delegation to Canada

Gov. Pete Ricketts plans to lead a trade delegation to Canada in August to promote business relationships with Nebraska.



Ricketts announced the trade mission Tuesday with state agriculture and economic development officials. He's encouraging agricultural and business leaders to considering joining the trip.



Officials say roughly one-fifth of Nebraska's exports go to Canada. Ricketts describes Canada as the state's best customer.



The trip comes at an uncertain time for the North American Free Trade Agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada. The Trump administration has said it wants to rework the agreement. Ricketts says he hopes to hear any of the concerns Canadian officials might have.



Ricketts also plans to visit Japan in September on a trade mission that will include the Midwest U.S.-Japan Association's annual conference.