Close to 1,000 bunnies, birds and guinea pigs saved in Californi - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Close to 1,000 bunnies, birds and guinea pigs saved in California

Posted:
(NBC News) -

A life-saving animal rescue in Fresno, California.

Nearly 1,000 bunnies, birds, and guinea pigs were discovered Friday in an old overheated moving truck.

The animals endured more than 107 degree temperatures inside the truck before they were discovered and recovered.

The animals were transferred to Fresno Humane Animal Services' air conditioned warehouse, where they have been closely monitored.

So far, 10 of the animals have died and officials expect that number to grow as time goes on.

The workers said they will continue taking care of each one until they are fully recovered.

Officials said when their investigation is complete they will start finding homes for all of these animals.

Now it's a matter of finding out who's responsible. 

Humane services are handling the investigation, but officials say their top priority is caring for the abused animals.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.