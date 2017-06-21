Close to 1,000 bunnies, birds and guinea pigs saved in California

A life-saving animal rescue in Fresno, California.



Nearly 1,000 bunnies, birds, and guinea pigs were discovered Friday in an old overheated moving truck.



The animals endured more than 107 degree temperatures inside the truck before they were discovered and recovered.



The animals were transferred to Fresno Humane Animal Services' air conditioned warehouse, where they have been closely monitored.



So far, 10 of the animals have died and officials expect that number to grow as time goes on.



The workers said they will continue taking care of each one until they are fully recovered.



Officials said when their investigation is complete they will start finding homes for all of these animals.



Now it's a matter of finding out who's responsible.



Humane services are handling the investigation, but officials say their top priority is caring for the abused animals.