Food experts talk about hidden sugar in summer treats

Summer usually means lots of barbecue's which means lots of burgers, cakes, and pastas.



We all try to make good choices but experts warn that even if you think you're picking the healthy options, you may still be packing on the pounds thanks to the hidden sugars.



Hot dogs, pulled pork, and pound cake. All delicious, all pack on the pounds.



Food expert Kelly Choi says it's the hidden sugars that get you.



Kelly Choi, food journalist said, "Having high amounts of sugars in our bodies at any given time can contribute to inflammation; it definitely can contribute to obesity, a bunch of hosts of other diseases like Type II Diabetes."



And they hide in some of your favorite foods.



Choi said, "Breakfast, a typical item we go into a coffee shop and grab a bagel, we see whole wheat bagel, we're thinking we're doing something good for our bodies, but it turns out that eating that bagel has the same hidden sugar effect as consuming 7.5 teaspoons of sugar."



Choi said all that sugar hides in your summer BBQ buffet. But keeping these tips in mind will keep the sugar and fat away.



Choi said, "Having that hamburger in say a lettuce wrap it'll give you some crunch some texture, toppings you can really go really deliciously there with sautéed mushrooms some cheese and jalapenos for a kick, this is also a great time to really load up on those carbohydrates that are rich in fiber, your vegetables, your grilled vegetables"



Skip the BBQ sauce, the cake, and don't drink your calories.



Choi said the key to keep in mind everyday, is to find a balance of protein and healthy fats.

Choi said, "Rather than reaching for pretzels for example that has that hidden sugar effect, grab an Atkins bar, grab some hard boiled eggs, grab some nuts."