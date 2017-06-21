TROPICS UPDATE: Cindy weakens just a bit - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

TROPICS UPDATE: Cindy weakens just a bit

Posted:
By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
Connect
Storm Track of Tropical Storm Cindy Storm Track of Tropical Storm Cindy
(KTIV) -

Tropical Storm Cindy is churning in the Gulf of Mexico, continuing to move her way towards the Central Gulf Coast. Winds have weakened just a little with the breeze sustained at 50 mph. Gusts will still be higher but now a big focus is on the rainfall. Rain totals could exceed the 10 inch mark especially across the Louisiana Coast. As of now, it's looking she will make landfall around the Louisiana Coast later on tonight and and will begin to move inland as we step into the weekend. Rain will begin to spread all the way into the Ohio Valley as Cindy looks to make a turn to the northeast. Continue to monitor local forecasts if you're traveling or have plans across the Gulf Coast.

