Officer stabbed in possible terror incident at Michigan airport

A violent assault on an airport police officer in Flint, Michigan is being treated as a possible act of terrorism.

Police from several agencies converged on Flint's Bishop Airport Wednesday morning after the call went out that a fellow officer had been stabbed.

Airport Police Officer Lt. Jeff Neville was said to be standing at the top of an escalator when the attack occurred.

He was rushed to the hospital with a gaping stab wound to his neck, and after surgery was listed in stable condition.

Other officers managed to disarm his accused attacker and take him into custody.

The F.B.I. is now leading the investigation.

Officials say Bishop International Airport in Michigan has been evacuated after an officer was injured.



A post on the official Facebook page of the airport said an officer was hurt but did not go into further detail.



A man who was dropping his daughter off at the airport told the local newspaper he saw a police officer bleeding from his neck.



He also said he saw a man being detained by police and a knife on the ground.



Police said a suspect has been taken into custody.



There was a heavy police presence as officers blocked the roads leading to the airport.



On their twitter page, Michigan state police say the officer is in critical condition and the airport is closed until further notice.

FBI STATEMENT ON INCIDENT AT FLINT’S BISHOP INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

FLINT, Mich., — This morning, law enforcement officers from a number of organizations including the FBI’s office in Flint, Mich., responded to Flint’s Bishop International Airport after receiving the report of a stabbing of an airport police officer who is presently considered to be in stable condition.

The suspect was taken into custody at the airport and is currently being questioned by law enforcement officers.

The FBI, with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners, is jointly investigating this incident to determine the nature and motive for the attack. We are aware of reports that the attacker made statements immediately prior to or while attacking the officer, but it is too early to determine the nature of these alleged statements or whether or not this was an act of terrorism.

Based on the information that we have at this time, we believe this to be an isolated incident. We currently have no specific, credible information that there is a threat to the Flint community.