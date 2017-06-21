Much of the Gulf Coast is bracing for the arrival of Tropical St - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Much of the Gulf Coast is bracing for the arrival of Tropical Storm Cindy

Posted:
(NBC News) -

High surf and heavy rains continue to pound the Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Cindy pushes closer to the shoreline.

The storm has the potential to deliver high winds, flooding, and tornadoes from Houston to the Florida panhandle.

The biggest threat from Cindy is torrential rains.  Some areas could see ten to 12 inches over the next 24 hours.

"People all over the state of Louisiana, not just along the coast, should take it very seriously because it has the potential to drop an awful lot of rain all the way through as it moves north," warns Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards. 

Parts of Louisiana are already dealing with severe flooding.

Business across the strike zone have closed down, with millions bracing for what Cindy could bring to the region.

Cindy is expected to make landfall overnight near the Texas-Louisiana border.

