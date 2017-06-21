Rescue crews respond to an accident on I-29 ramp near Whiting, Iowa

UPDATE:

A rollover accident in Whiting, IA has left two hospitalized.

A passenger in the car was extracted and flown by helicopter to a local hospital.

The driver of the car was transported to a hospital to be looked at but officials say the driver was out of the vehicle when they arrived on scene.

Exit 120 northbound on I-29 was closed while crews worked to clear the scene.

The entrance ramp is now open.

Onawa Fire Rescue, Whiting Fire Rescue, Monona Sheriff's Office and the Iowa State Patrol assisted.

The cause is still under investigation.

PREVIOUS:

First responders were called to a rollover accident near Whiting, Iowa Wednesday afternoon on the Interstate 29 exit ramp.

The 120 northbound exit ramp is closed and a medical helicopter just landed at the scene.

KTIV's Ashly Richardson is at the scene and will have more on News 4 starting Live at 5.