Explorers get swept at Gary-Southshore

A four-run sixth inning for Gary-Southshore helped to break open a close game and give the RailCats a 7-0 home win over the Sioux City Explorers on Wednesday. The X's were swept in the three-game series, falling to 17-13 overall.

The four runs scored on four different plays in the sixth inning -- an RBI single from James Alfonso, an RBI double by Kris Goodman, a bases-loaded walk to Chase Harris and a wild pitch to score Goodman.

Randy Santiesteban had a team-high three hits for the RailCats in the win. Charle Rosario was dominant in his start, tossing a five-hit complete game shutout. He struck out two in the effort.

Tony Campana was 2-for-4 for Sioux City in the loss. The X's continue their 10-game road trip on Thursday, starting a four-game series against the Kansas City T-Bones.