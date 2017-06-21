Behind-the-scenes look at monitoring of South Sioux City PD's Safety Exchange Zone

The Sioux City Police Department is proud to announce the creation of a “Safe Exchange Zone”, where private purchase transactions may safely take place in full view of video surveillance camera and in a well lit area.

The Sioux City Police Department is proud to announce the creation of a “Safe Exchange Zone”, where private purchase transactions may safely take place in full view of video surveillance camera and in a well lit area.

Dakota County Dispatch is always busy with calls making sure the community is safe.

Recently, they had another monitoring duty added to their role in protecting citizens.

Safety Exchange Zones were added to the back of the Law Enforcement Center in South Sioux City, Nebraska for people to make exchanges in a public place.

"I think it offers anybody that uses this spot a lot a lot more level of protection than they could get elsewhere," said Ed Mahon, South Sioux City Police Chief. "We have pretty good lighting. We have three cameras. And, it's right in the hub of- there's policemen in and out all the time."

The police department didn't have to add extra cameras to watch the area, because they already had three facing the two parking spots.

"It has optical zooming, not physical zoom but optical," said Gregory Koinzan, a master patrolman for the South Sioux City Police Department. "So, we can zoom in pretty tightly into the vehicles. We definitely can see what's going on post-event. We can see if there was an aggressor."

The zone is not limited to what can be traded.

"Whether it be cars,items, exchange of children, custody things, anything like that," said Mahon.

The cameras monitor 24 hours a day and video recordings are kept for months.

And, South Sioux City Police say, they haven't had to review surveillance for any negative situations since implementing the safe zone option, which is exactly the purpose they hoped it would serve.

The Sioux City Police Department has also created a "Safe Exchange Zone" for the public to use.

It's located on the corner near the Wilbur Aalfs Library on 6th Street.

There is a 15 minute limit and vehicles need to be accompanied by a licensed operator.