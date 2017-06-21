South Sioux City prepares for possible storm

Severe weather may still hit Southern Siouxland.

EMS Manager, Deana Beckman is a one woman show and is responsible for all of Dakota County. When there is a threat of severe weather she sends out an alert to police, fire, business and even residents. And when the weather does hit,finding a good place to take shelter is always key.

The Circle S Truck Stop in South Sioux City is popular with residents, Tyson employees and of course, truck drivers. Although the weather right now is great,

"They come in, park their trucks and sit at our tables, eat a burrito and wait it out," said Ginger Armstrong, Circle S South Truck Stop.

"When severe weather hits and it gets dark outside we turn the canopy lights on, so people can still see the store, see where we are at, let people know they can come here for shelter," said Alicia Fields, Circle S South Truck Stop.

The weather can change in an instant so it is always best to keep cash, flashlight, batteries, battery-operated radio and a portable cell phone charger on hand.