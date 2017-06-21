South Sioux City prepares for possible storm - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Sioux City prepares for possible storm

Posted:
By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(KTIV) -

Severe weather may still hit Southern Siouxland.

EMS Manager, Deana Beckman is a one woman show and is responsible for all of Dakota County. When there is a threat of severe weather she sends out an alert to police, fire, business and even residents. And when the weather does hit,finding a good place to take shelter is always key. 

The Circle S Truck Stop in South Sioux City is popular with residents, Tyson employees and of course, truck drivers. Although the weather right now is great,

"They come in, park their trucks and sit at our tables, eat a burrito and wait it out," said Ginger Armstrong, Circle S South Truck Stop. 
"When severe weather hits and it gets dark outside we turn the canopy lights on, so people can still see the store, see where we are at, let people know they can come here for shelter," said Alicia Fields, Circle S South Truck Stop.

The weather can change in an instant so it is always best to keep cash, flashlight, batteries, battery-operated radio and a portable cell phone charger on hand. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.