Run/ Walk to help raise money for backpack program for Siouxland children

The Food Bank of Siouxland is raising money to help feed hungry

The annual run/ walk usually takes place in the fall at the Adams Preserve.

But, this year the food bank has decided to put a unique summer spin on the event.

It will still take place at Adams Preserve.

But, participants will be able to do much more than just run or walk.

A bike ride and lawn games have been added to the event that helps raise money for kids in need of meals.

Leader of the Pack: Hunger Games Edition will take place this Saturday.