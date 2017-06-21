Run/ Walk to help raise money for backpack program for Siouxland - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Run/ Walk to help raise money for backpack program for Siouxland children

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (AP) -

The Food Bank of Siouxland is raising money to help feed hungry   

The annual run/ walk usually takes place in the fall at the Adams Preserve.

But, this year the food bank has decided to put a unique summer spin on the event. 

It will still take place at Adams Preserve.

But, participants will be able to do much more than just run or walk. 

 A bike ride and lawn games have been added to the event that helps raise money for kids in need of meals.

Leader of the Pack: Hunger Games Edition will take place this Saturday.

